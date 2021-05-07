Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.