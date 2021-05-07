Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 413 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

