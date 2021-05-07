Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $470.14 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

