Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,131 shares of company stock worth $50,478,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,381.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,218.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,940.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

