Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

