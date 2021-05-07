Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of PNW traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

