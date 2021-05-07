Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4,627.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $59.22 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

