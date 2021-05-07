Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has $190.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.73. 80,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,848. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

