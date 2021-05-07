Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

HMST opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

