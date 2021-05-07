Piper Sandler Comments on First Community Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.