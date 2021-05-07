Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunic in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunic’s FY2025 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Get Immunic alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Immunic has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $258.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Immunic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 45,018.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immunic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.