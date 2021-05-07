Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oncorus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oncorus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

