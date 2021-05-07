Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oncorus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oncorus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Earnings History and Estimates for Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit