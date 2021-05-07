Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.63.

EDAP stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

