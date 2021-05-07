Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $733.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,806 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.