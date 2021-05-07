Piper Sandler Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $231.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.61.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.73. 294,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,036,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,725,120 shares of company stock valued at $837,229,912 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

