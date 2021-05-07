Piper Sandler Weighs in on Popular, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Popular in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

BPOP opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold 18,733 shares of company stock worth $1,322,639 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.