Piper Sandler Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

