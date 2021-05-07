PirateCash Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $3,345.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,707,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

