Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) vs. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Critical Analysis

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $68.75 million 2.76 -$9.08 million ($0.12) -30.25 Beam Global $5.11 million 38.13 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -33.10

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pixelworks and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Beam Global 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pixelworks presently has a consensus price target of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 40.04%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.42%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -51.96% -31.06% -20.07% Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66%

Summary

Pixelworks beats Beam Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2020, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 338 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, the United States, Taiwan, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

