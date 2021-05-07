Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Down 1.6%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.85. 77,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 158,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20.

Planet Green Company Profile (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

