PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of AGS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $332.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. Analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

