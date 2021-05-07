Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,618. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.