Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,759. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

