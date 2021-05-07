Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

