Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post sales of $56.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.43 million and the highest is $61.70 million. Points International posted sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $284.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.61 million to $296.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $395.98 million, with estimates ranging from $388.36 million to $403.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,526. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $239.53 million, a P/E ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

