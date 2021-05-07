Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $155.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.13.

NYSE:PII traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.81. 4,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,499. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 436.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

