Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Popular has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. 755,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,194. Popular has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,733 shares of company stock worth $1,322,639. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.