Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $38.50 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PWCDF. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.97.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

