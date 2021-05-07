Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Premier updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.420-2.510 EPS.

Premier stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. 3,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,511. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. Premier has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

