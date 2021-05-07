Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.35

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.35 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,783 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 36.20 ($0.47).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

