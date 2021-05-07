Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,015 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Graco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Graco by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Graco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.