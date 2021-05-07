Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,354,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,881,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

