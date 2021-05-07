Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $86.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

