Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $142.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

