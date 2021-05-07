Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 234 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

PZZA opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 126.11, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

