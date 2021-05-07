Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after buying an additional 236,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. 76,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,886,745. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

