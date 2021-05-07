Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 8,542 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $205.94 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average of $172.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

