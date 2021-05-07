ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

