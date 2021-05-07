ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.
ProAssurance stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
