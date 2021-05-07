Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 446 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $410.98 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

