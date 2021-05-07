Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.980-4.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.17.

PLD traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.02. 2,609,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,272. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

