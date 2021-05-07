ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

ProPetro stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 147,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 109,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

