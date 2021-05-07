ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $307.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.