Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Benchmark

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. 20,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,724. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $93.28 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.55.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

