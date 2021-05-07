Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Benchmark

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.67.
Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. 20,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,724. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $93.28 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
