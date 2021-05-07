Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.71.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

