Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

Shares of LON:PRU traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,578 ($20.62). 4,274,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,541.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,361.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,590 ($20.77).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

