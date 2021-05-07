PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.53% of PTC Therapeutics worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

