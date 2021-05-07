Public Mint Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $842,730.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00071071 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

