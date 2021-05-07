Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.94.

PEG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 27,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

