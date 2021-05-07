Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.66 ($107.83).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Puma stock traded down €1.06 ($1.25) during trading on Friday, hitting €86.68 ($101.98). 240,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31. Puma has a 12-month low of €54.90 ($64.59) and a 12-month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

