PVH (NYSE:PVH) Now Covered by Analysts at OTR Global

Analysts at OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of PVH traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.74. 13,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,980. PVH has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $118.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

